INTERVIEW: EU seeking to 'bring NATO into Ukraine' — Russian senator

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The United Kingdom, France, and Germany (E3) are pushing to have NATO troops deployed to Ukraine, while keeping the country away from official membership in the alliance, a Russian senator said.

"The E3 London statement says that they [EU countries] will work on forming a Multinational Force - Ukraine. What does this mean? Berlin, London, and Paris understand: Ukraine will not be admitted to NATO. That stems from the United States’ stance and from the fact that this is opposed by part of the European elite who object to triggering article 5 for the benefit of Ukraine because this would inevitably entail a war between NATO and Russia. So, they are trying to approach the matter from a different angle: not to bring Ukraine into NATO, but to bring NATO into Ukraine! That’s the kind of inversion we’re seeing," Alexey Pushkov, chairman of the information policy commission of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, told TASS.