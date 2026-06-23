Pilot of F-15 downed over Iran reported seeing jellyfish-like group of drones — CNN

NEW YORK, June 23. /TASS/. The pilot of the American F-15 fighter jet shot down over Iran in April reported after his rescue that he saw an unusual group of Iranian drones moving as a single system and resembling a jellyfish, CNN has reported, citing sources familiar with the pilot's interrogation.

According to the TV network, the pilot's account has sparked considerable controversy within the US intelligence community. He claimed to have seen several interconnected drones, shaped like jellyfish. They moved in unison, with smaller drones positioned beneath the larger ones, resembling tentacles.

CNN sources note that US intelligence had no previous knowledge of Iran's possession of this technology, known as "networking." Some initial assessments suggested that this group of drones may have played a role in the destruction of the American plane, although the investigation into the causes of its crash continues.