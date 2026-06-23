Russia rejects West’s 'rules' that hide its neo-colonial ambitions — Putin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia does not agree with the ‘rules’ imposed by the West that disguise neo-colonial ambitions and disrespect for other people's sovereignty, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his congratulatory message to participants of the 12th Primakov Readings international research and expert forum.

"As we know, the West is promoting ‘a rules-based world order.’ However, it was obvious that this idea disguised openly neo-colonialist ambitions, a disregard for the sovereignty of independent states, and a striving to interfere in their internal affairs and force them to change their foreign policy priorities. Like many other countries, Russia categorically rejects such ‘rules’," the message reads.

"We stand for a different, truly democratic foundation of the world order, namely, the universally recognized norms of international law, the indisputable authority of the UN Security Council, mutual respect and equality of all countries and their right to freely choose their development paths," Putin stressed.

The Russian president noted in his statement that "The ideas and forecasts of Yevgeny Primakov, an outstanding statesman, diplomat and thinker, were always based on a deep and systematic analysis of objective facts and processes, and on balanced and unbiased assessments."

He pointed out that "that similar approaches have invariably been used by the followers of his scientific school at the National Research Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IMEMO), which Yevgeny Primakov headed for a long time."

"This respected Russian research center recently marked its 70th anniversary, and the Primakov Readings are dedicated to this milestone," Putin continued. "The theme of the forum - World Without Rules: Power Game? - accurately describes the alarming trends that have evolved in international relations."

"Taking into consideration the complicated and turbulent international situation, the forum participants - scholars, experts, diplomats, and journalists from many countries - have a great deal to consider, discuss and debate. I am confident that your discussions will be interesting and substantial and will help in the search for solutions to difficult problems facing the international community," President Putin concluded in his greeting message.