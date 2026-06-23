Lavrov comments on Europe’s revanchism, Zelensky's comfort playing 'fuhrer' role

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has taken part in a roundtable with ambassadors on the situation surrounding Ukraine, where he reminded the Kiev regime and the West about the Russia-Belarus treaty on security guarantees for their Union State, which allows the use of the full range of available measures.

According to Lavrov, Vladimir Zelensky has been chosen to play the role of "a fuhrer," a character he seems right at home playing.

Lavrov also noted that the West was clearly struggling to take what he called "historical revenge" against Russia.

TASS has gathered the key statements made by the top Russian diplomat.

Revanchism in Europe

- "The West’s struggle to take historical revenge is evident."

- The current elites in Europe make no secret of their preparations for a war against Russia in the near future, as they are even giving specific timeframes: "They have given timeframes of no later than 2030."

- Europe is not just ignoring any opportunities for equitable talks on Ukraine but is openly seeking historical revenge: "I would like to reiterate that they want revenge, where Russia would surrender and put up with Ukraine, led by the current Nazi regime, being absorbed either by the North Atlantic Alliance or the European Union. In fact, it would make no difference."

- Russia has always been "an obstacle to the West’s total dominance," "causing irritation" in Western capitals.

- EU officials’ thinking regarding Russia is in line with the ideas of Adolf Hitler: "Hitler wanted to destroy the Russian civilization altogether and, basically, seize territories. These people think along the same line. There have been numerous leaks of plans to divide Russia; they made them after the Soviet Union’s collapse but failed to succeed at the time."

Belief in bright future

- "Despite all tricks" of European elites, Russia will achieve the goals of its special military operation: "Ukraine’s neutral, non-bloc and non-nuclear status must be guaranteed in practice."

- Russia always looks forward to a bright future where the country "would live in complete security and the rights of Russian citizens and those who see themselves as part of the Russian world and Russian culture would not be violated anywhere in the world."

- Moscow remains ready to build dialogue with Kiev: "We have always been ready to talk with Kiev. We were ready to communicate in Istanbul in 2022, when the Ukrainians came up with proposals on how to end the conflict and ensure the legitimate interests of Donbass."

- Russia is prepared to restart talks with Ukraine at any time from the point where the process stalled.

- Russia’s recommendation for the evacuation of foreign diplomats from Kiev "remains in effect:" "It’s not that something may happen tomorrow that many have been waiting for. It’s just a recommendation based on a long-term strategy, which will certainly be implemented to make sure the objectives of the special military operation are achieved."

Attempts to draw Belarus into conflict

- Attempts are being made to draw Belarus "directly into the conflict and expand hostilities, complicating opportunities to resolve the conflict through political and diplomatic means."

- The Kiev regime and the West should not forget about the Russia-Belarus treaty on security guarantees for the Union State: "If needed, we are prepared to take the entire range of measures enshrined in the treaty in order to ensure the security of our ally, and, of course, the security of the Union State."

EU’s intentions regarding Ukraine

- Europe will under no circumstances abandon support for Kiev after the crisis is over as EU countries seek to prop up the Kiev regime.

- The European Union stubbornly insists on representing the entire West but it is unable to be impartial in resolving the Ukraine conflict because it is "on Ukraine’s side."

- Russia sees that the West has failed all mediation missions related to Ukraine and there is no need to take them seriously at this point.

- Russia has no illusions about the EU’s true intentions in terms of resolving the Ukraine crisis: "When Europe is pushing its own assessments of talks, insisting on its approaches and threading upon the green shoots of common sense that the US administration demonstrated after Donald Trump’s return to the White House, we have no illusions about the real plans the Europeans have."

- The West’s actual goal is to save the Zelensky regime and "preserve Ukraine as a bridgehead for continued fight against Russia," using demands for talks as a cover.

- The conditions for talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict that Zelensky has presented to Moscow and his European sponsors "are absolutely unrealistic and even boorish."

Nurturing of Nazism in Ukraine

- The West deliberately nurtured radical nationalists, Russia-haters and anti-Semites in Ukraine, "who have never hidden their affection for Hitler, Nazi ideals and symbols," and "were proud of the crimes their predecessors had committed during World War II against Russians, Belarusians, Jews, Poles and other ethnic groups."

- Zelensky has been appointed to play the role of a "fuhrer," and he’s taken on that character and run with it.

- Europe is once again becoming the main threat to peace and security as the West is pushing Zelensky "to the forefront of the war against Russia": "Brussels, together with Paris, Berlin, and London, are once again - just like Nazi Germany ahead of World War II - uniting the continent under the banners of neo-Nazism and Russophobia. This time, they have handed the banners to Zelensky, pushing him to the forefront of the war against Russia."

Western backing for strikes on Russia

- The West is flooding the Kiev regime with weapons, condoning terrorist actions: "Today, both the UK and EU countries continue to flood the Kiev regime with weapons and money, condoning its openly terrorist activities."

- Europe is backing the Kiev regime to carry out attacks against Russia, including strikes deep inside the country, in an attempt to sow panic and fragment Russian society: "In a situation where the Ukrainian armed forces are steadily losing ground every day, Europe is relying on openly terrorist methods employed by the Zelensky regime. They encourage strikes on civilian targets, including deep inside Russia, such as medical facilities, residential buildings, dormitories, colleges, and children’s organizations, in the hope of sowing discontent and panic and dividing Russian society."

- Ukraine aims to sow panic in Russia by carrying out terrorist attacks: "They have never been able to achieve that, and they will fail again this time."

US policy

- One "would loathe to think" that the Russia-US summit in Alaska was conceived only to buy time in order to give more weapons to the Kiev regime, "but that’s the way it is."

- The US seems to be "departing from claiming the role of an impartial mediator" in resolving the Ukraine conflict.

- Washington pursues a policy of putting sanctions pressure on Moscow as the current US administration "has approved a considerable package of sanctions, in addition to extending all of the Biden-era ones."

France’s secret desires

- Paris often criticizes its EU partners for their efforts to build contact with Moscow on resolving the Ukraine crisis but it privately wishes to do the same: "I will put it frankly: Paris, too, would not mind seeking out private communication with Moscow, while keeping it secret from Brussels and others."

Color revolutions

- The EU is not just trying to use covert methods to change governments in other countries but is proud of its approach: "I will mention European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s congratulatory message to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, which read as follows: "The spirit of the Velvet Revolution you led in 2018 is alive and well. Armenia can count on us." It means that now, they don’t merely seek to use clandestine methods of government change but take pride in staging color revolutions."

Increase in EU, NATO military budgets

- The Brussels leadership has no plans to put the brakes on growing military budgets: "Look at the rising military budgets within NATO and especially the EU, where military spending is being significantly increased and no one has plans to slow down. At least, the current Brussels leadership, including Ursula von der Leyen and her accomplices, don’t want to apply the brakes."

Consequences of Ukraine crisis

- The outcome of the Ukraine crisis is expanding like ripples spreading across the water: "These developments are spreading further like ripples on water. They have affected all of Europe and beyond, as reverberations are also being felt on other continents."