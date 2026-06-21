MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia is not waiting for the agreements reached in Anchorage to be implemented, but rather for victory, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov stated.

"We are not waiting for these understandings or agreements to be implemented; we are waiting for victory. We are waiting for our own goals to be achieved," he told Vesti reporter Pavel Zarubin.

To accurately assess the situation, Western countries must analyze the actions of the Russian Armed Forces on the front lines, Ushakov added.

He noted that those who hope to defeat Russia "are mistaken."

"One must closely observe what is happening on the battlefield and on the line of contact where our troops are advancing steadily and gradually," the Kremlin aide said.