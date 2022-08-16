Shoigu heralds end of unipolar world order, debunks myth of ‘superweapons’

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. The launch of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine has put an end to the unipolar world order. Moscow is being confronted by the West collectively, but no one, not even NATO, has any doubt that the operation’s objectives will be attained, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the opening of the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security on Tuesday.

During its special military operation in Ukraine, Russia has debunked the myth of the availability of Western "superweapons" capable of changing the situation on the front line, the defense chief emphasized. He also rejected as speculative and provocative claims that nuclear weapons could be used on Ukrainian soil and warned that plans to isolate Russia would fail.

Shoigu’s key statements have been outlined below.

End to unipolar world order

The absolute dominance of the United States and its allies is becoming a thing of the past, while multipolarity has become a reality: "The launch of a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 put an end to the unipolar world order."

"A multipolar world is today’s reality. The shift from the dominance of one global leader to multiple centers is not progressing easily. However, real conditions are being created for the expansion of sovereign states."

On West’s role in Ukraine

"In Ukraine, Russian troops are being confronted by the West collectively which has been guiding this country’s leaders in a hybrid war against Russia." This involves financial assistance, the transfer of weapons and reconnaissance data as well as training for the Ukrainian military. In addition, the latter have been coordinating their actions with foreign advisors, while "the use of armaments has been under control of Western experts."

"NATO’s efforts are aimed at prolonging the agony of the Kiev regime. At the same time, we know for certain that no one at NATO has any doubt that the goals set by the Russian leadership for the special military operation will be attained, while plans to weaken Russia strategically and economically are failing."

On Western ‘superweapons’

"The special military operation has dispelled the myth of the West supplying Ukraine with `superweapons’ that are capable of radically changing the situation on the frontlines. <...> And these weapons are being ground down in battles. Those have not had a major effect on the situation".

Meanwhile, Russian arms have demonstrated their best qualities on the battlefield, and Moscow has been closely examining trophy weapons. "We are taking their details and properties into account to improve the methods of warfare and bolster the efficiency of Russian armaments."

On use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine

"From a military point of view, there is no need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine to achieve the set goals. <...> Claims that chemical weapons could be used in Ukraine are also absurd."

All these "news leaks" and "provocative news" are aimed at diverting attention away from the activity of US military biolabs in Ukraine.

On NATO’s policies

"NATO has pulled off its mask and the aggressive nature of the bloc has stopped hiding behind the characterization of the coalition’s exclusively defensive activity. The alliance’s aim for global dominance is currently fixed in its strategic plans," he said.

The potential accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO would require a revision of Russia’s defensive policies: "Certain conclusions have already been drawn and included in an updated Maritime Doctrine. <...> Work along these lines will be continued," the defense chief stressed.

On threats facing Far East

The AUKUS alliance between Australia, the UK and the US and plans to build Australia’s nuclear fleet have aggravated the situation with security in the Asia-Pacific region. "Globally, a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines at Australia’s disposal would stimulate other countries to build similar weapons, <…> and a global nuclear arms race will be reignited."

Nor can it be ruled out that NATO’s practices in joint nuclear planning and training in the use of nuclear arms would be redirected to the Far East: "The transfer of nuclear exercises from Europe would blow up the region. However, it can be assumed that this is precisely the goal the United States has been pursuing."