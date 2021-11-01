US sends command ship to Black Sea for operations with NATO

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The USS Mount Whitney flagship command ship went to the Black Sea for joint operations with NATO, the US Sixth Fleet stated on its Twitter page on Monday.

"The Sixth Fleet flagship USS Mount Whitney has begun its northbound transit to the Black Sea to operate with our NATO allies and partners in the region," the statement reads.

Earlier, the Sixth Fleet reported about the US plans to send a command ship with officers of the fleet headquarters and the Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on board into the Black Sea. The date of the departure has not been specified.

In this regard, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on the sidelines of the G20 summit, stated that the demonstration of the US Navy flag did not contribute to the global stability.