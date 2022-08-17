Russia is committed to work with Sudan to increase security in Africa — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin on Wednesday held talks with Sudanese Defense Minister Yassin Ibrahim to discuss the issue of strengthening security in Africa, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Deputy Defense Minister of the Russian Federation Colonel General Alexander Fomin on August 17 held a working meeting with the Defense Minister of the Republic of Sudan, Lieutenant General Yassin Ibrahim," the ministry said.

The Russian deputy minister said that Russia is committed to further cooperation with Sudan in strengthening security in Africa.

The sides exchanged views on the development of Russian-Sudanese military and military-technical cooperation.

The Sudanese minister reiterated the commitment of the top leadership of the Republic of the Sudan to developing cooperation with the Russian Federation in the military field. "We highly appreciate the role of the Russian Federation in maintaining peace and security in the world," Yassin Ibrahim said.