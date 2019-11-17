Russia, Saudi Arabia negotiating terms of implementation of contract for S-400 systems

DUBAI /UAE/, November 17. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia are negotiating the terms of the implementation of the contract for Russian S-400 air defense missile systems, a spokesman for Russia’s Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation told TASS at the Dubai Airshow 2019 on Sunday.

"A contract for the supplies of the S-400 Triumf systems was signed with Saudi Arabia in 2017. Currently we are negotiating with the partners mutually acceptable terms for the enforcement of this contract," the spokesman said.

Reports about Russia’s and Saudi Arabia’s striking a deal for supplies of Russian S-400 missile systems came in October 2017.

Russia’s S-400 ‘Triumf’ (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the most advanced long-range air defense missile system that went into service in Russia in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km.