China to take part in Russia’s ‘Caucasus 2020’ military drills

BEIJING, September 10. /TASS/. The Chinese military will take part in the "Caucasus 2020" strategic drills which will take place in Russia in September, Chinese Defense Ministry announced Thursday.

"In accordance with agreements between China and Russia, the People’s Liberation Army will sent its servicemen to Russia’s Astrakhan Region for participation in the ‘Caucasus 2020’ strategic exercises, which will take place between September 21 and 26," the announcement says.

The document also discloses that servicemen from Armenia, Belarus, Iran, Myanmar, Pakistan and other countries will participate as well.

On Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu disclosed that military contingents of nine foreign nations will take part in the drills, adding that nine more countries will send their observers.