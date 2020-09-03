Artillery troops eliminate enemy armor with Msta-B howitzers in Siberia drills

YEKATERINBURG, September 3. /TASS/. The teams of Msta-B towed howitzers eliminated a notional enemy’s armor at a maximum range during drills in the Kemerovo Region, the press office of the Central Military District reported on Thursday.

"The personnel of the artillery formation of the Central Military District’s 41st all-arms army stationed in the Kemerovo Region accomplished fire assignments during tactical drills to strike the targets that simulated the notional enemy’s armored hardware and manpower at a maximum distance of up to 2,000 meters. The fire was delivered from 2A65 ‘Msta-B’ towed howitzers," the press office said in a statement.

The artillery personnel delivered fire both against observed and invisible targets from sheltered fire positions and by direct fire. The artillery teams paid special attention to the accuracy of striking targets while accomplishing their fire assignments and to the proper fulfillment of counter-fire maneuvers, the statement says.

The drills involved over 500 personnel and about 40 items of military hardware, the press office specified.

The Central Military District’s 41st combined arms army is stationed on the territory of the Novosibirsk, Kemerovo and Altai Regions and the Republic of Tyva. The army comprises motor rifle, artillery and air defense forces, radiation, chemical and biological protection units and signal troops.