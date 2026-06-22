Five civilians die, dozens injured after Ukraine’s missile attack on Voronezh — governor

VORONEZH, June 22. /TASS/. Five civilians died and several dozens more were injured after Ukraine’s missile strike on Voronezh, the region’s governor, Alexander Gusev, said.

"We suffered extremely heavy losses today. Five people were killed in a missile attack on the city. Several dozen citizens sought medical treatment, but most of them have already been discharged after receiving care," he wrote on messaging app Max.

According to earlier reports, ten apartment houses and around 50 cars were damaged.