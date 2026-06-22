By militarizing their economies, EU nations try to mitigate crisis — senator

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. By militarizing their national economies, European countries are seeking to overcome the effects of the economic crisis in Europe, said Alexey Pushkov, who heads the information policy commission of Russia’s upper house of parliament, the Federation Council.

"When they say they are getting ready for a war with Russia in 2029-2030, this is propaganda, but only to a certain degree. And, in part, this is also being done to justify the militarization of economy, which they view as a solution for overcoming the economic crisis in Europe. But the most important aspect for them is to have a common enemy, which binds them together," he told TASS.

To that end, Europeans have designated Russia as their "enemy at the gates," the senator continued.

"Hostility to Russia is a key element for the West. Once Russia stops being the enemy, NATO will fall apart, and a military alliance with the United States will fall apart," Pushkov added. "The United States will have no particular reason to retain its presence in Europe if people in the West stop viewing Russia as their enemy."