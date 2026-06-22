Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s UAV assembly, storage sites over past day

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russian troops struck the Ukrainian army’s UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) assembly and storage sites and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck Ukraine’s oil refining facilities, fuel and energy and transport infrastructure and fuel depots used by the Ukrainian army, sites for the assembly and storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,440 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,440 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 210 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 220 troops and two artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 165 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 335 troops and two field artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 460 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 50 troops and two jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Radkovka, Tolstodubovo and Bachevsk in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Kolodeznoye, Ternovaya, Bely Kolodez and Rubezhnoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 210 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 16 motor vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, a field artillery gun and an Israeli-made RADA counterbattery radar station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Lozovaya and Grushevka in the Kharkov Region, Rubtsy and Volchy Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

"In Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault groups of the 25th Army continue destroying Ukrainian armed formations and advancing in the western direction. Units of the 67th Motor Rifle Division seized 10 enemy strongholds and liberated 46 buildings from Ukrainian armed formations in the city’s northwestern part," the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West forces eliminated up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, a quad bike and six remotely-controlled robotic vehicles in Krasny Liman, it said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, 17 motor vehicles, two artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup West over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 165 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 165 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Starodubovka, Kramatorsk, Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, Nikolayevka and Vasilyevskaya Pustosh in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

"In Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, units and formations of the Battlegroup South continue their advance in all the areas, destroying scattered enemy groups in the city’s southwestern part. Over the past 24 hours, they liberated 103 buildings from Ukrainian militants," the ministry reported.

Battlegroup South forces eliminated up to 85 Ukrainian troops, an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored combat vehicle, eight motor vehicles, a self-propelled artillery system, an electronic warfare station, 21 ground robotic vehicles and 27 UAV control posts in Konstantinovka in the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost an estimated 165 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 12 motor vehicles and a self-propelled artillery system in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 335 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 335 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy field artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Zolotoi Kolodez, Novogrishino, Dobropolye, Rubezhnoye and Vodyanskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novogrigorovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 335 personnel, three motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 460 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 460 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, two air assault brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Pokrovskoye, Kolomiytsy, Gavrilovka, Vodyanoye, Chaplino and Dibrova in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Shirokoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 460 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, a self-propelled artillery system and eight motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 50 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 50 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Yurkovka, Orekhov and Lyubimovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 50 Ukrainian military personnel, nine motor vehicles and two electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 734 Ukrainian UAVs, 12 smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 734 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and 12 smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 12 guided aerial bombs and 734 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 167,044 unmanned aerial vehicles, 662 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,870 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,746 multiple rocket launchers, 35,454 field artillery guns and mortars and 64,658 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.