West ready to use any means necessary to contain its competitors — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The West does not hesitate to use any means, including military and propaganda, to contain its competitors at the global and regional levels, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov stated.

"Advocates and driving forces behind this approach do not shy away from using any means to contain competitors at the global and regional levels: military, political, propaganda, economic, and so on," he noted during the Primakov Readings international scientific and expert forum.

The Kremlin aide noted that Western sanctions against Russia are "pouring in like from a bucket." At the same time, the West is deliberately pursuing a course aimed at destroying the international legal order and at "weakening and burying the familiar multilateral, universal institutions."

"Westerners are building a 'rules-based order' in which, in reality, there are no rules at all except the law of the strong and their right to do whatever they want. And they, of course, hope – as has happened repeatedly in the past – to emerge victorious. All of this is in the spirit of the familiar colonial and neocolonial practices and policies that have been rehearsed for centuries," Ushakov added.