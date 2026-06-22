Lavrov meets with UN chief candidate Espinosa — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. During a meeting with UN Secretary General candidate Maria Espinosa, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov outlined Russia’s requirements for candidates for this position, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The top Russian diplomat held a meeting with the candidate for UN Secretary General’s post, during which she presented her campaign platform. "The minister explained to Maria Espinosa the requirements set by the Russian side for candidates for the top UN post," the statement pointed out.

In addition, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the UN’s central coordinating role in world affairs, the ministry noted.