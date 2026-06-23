EU authorities unwilling to put brakes on growth of military budgets — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The EU authorities have no intentions of applying the brakes on the growth of military budgets, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Just take a look at the growth of military budgets in NATO and especially in the EU, where military spending is increasing significantly and no one is going to slow down," Lavrov said at a roundtable with ambassadors on the situation around Ukraine.

"At least the current leadership in Brussels, at least [European Commission President] Ursula von der Leyen, and her henchmen do not want to step on the brakes," he noted.