Johnson discusses Nagorno-Karabakh with Erdogan

LONDON, September 28. /TASS/. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has discussed the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh on Monday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Following the conversation between the two leaders, Johnson’s office noted that the UK is calling for a quick de-escalation of the conflict in the region.

Moreover, the two leaders discussed the current situation in Libya. Johnson underlined the need for a political solution to end the conflict.

In the talk with Erdogan, the British prime minister shared his concerns about the tensions between Turkey and Greece arising from the territorial dispute in the Eastern Mediterranean. The British leader underlined that the tensions should be diffused and welcomed the readiness of Ankara and Athens to launch talks.

The leaders also spoke about bilateral economic ties, defense relations and cooperation to fight COVID-19.