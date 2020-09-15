Ten more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day — crisis center

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Ten more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 5,000 the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

"Ten coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 5,016.

The coronavirus situation in Moscow, which was the most serious among other Russian regions, has significantly improved. By today, Moscow has reported 272,523 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 730 confirmed during the day. As many as 231,483 patients have recovered, including 1,086 during the day.