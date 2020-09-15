Lukashenko’s resignation is just a question of time, Tikhanovskaya claims

WASHINGTON, September 15. /TASS/. Former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya claimed that President Alexander Lukashenko’s giving up power was just a question of time.

In her article published by The Washington Post newspaper, Tikhanovskaya confirmed that she still did not recognize the official results of the August 9 presidential election declared by the Belarusian Central Election Commission.

"As the candidate of the opposition movement, I won the majority of the votes in the Aug. 9 presidential election," Tikhanovskaya insisted. Therefore, the opposition plans to continue protests in Belarus. "We insist on peaceful protest, and we refuse to engage in violence," she said.

According to her, "many people ask if that will be enough." "I believe the answer is yes. We as a nation have passed the point of no return. Lukashenko has no future as a leader of this country, and it is only a question of time until he leaves power," the politician said.

The opposition plans to continue mass demonstrations, boycott the state apparatus and exert pressure on the institutions of the state, as well as to "seek support from the international community."

"We ask other governments to stop collaborating with the regime and impose sanctions on individuals who forged the results of the election and committed crimes against their own citizens. We warn that all the agreements made with the current illegal regime in Belarus are made by other countries at their own risk, and we cannot guarantee that the future legally and freely elected government will uphold such agreements. <...> Contrary to what state propaganda claims, time is on our side. <...> There is no question of whether we will win," Tikhanovskaya claimed.

The presidential election in Belarus was held on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secured 80.10% of the vote. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who was considered as his key rival, came in second with 10.12% of the vote. She refused to recognize the election results and fled to Lithuania. Shortly after the exit poll results were announced, mass protests broke out in the country, which morphed into clashes with law enforcement officers in the first days. The authorities demand the end of illegal rallies, while the Coordination Council set up by the opposition calls to continue protests.