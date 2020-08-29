Spontaneous rally in South Ossetia is over

TSKHINVAL, August 29. /TASS/. Spontaneous rally of the residents of South Ossetia in downtown Tskhinval ended in the early morning, the participants left, head of parliamentary committee on foreign policy and inter-parliamentary relations Zaza Driaev told TASS.

"People left at daybreak. The lawmakers agreed to meet at the parliament at 11:00. The session is scheduled for 12:00. We’ll discuss the issue of the resignation of the general prosecutor," he said.

Earlier, the country’s acting Interior Minister Merab Pukhayev told TASS that the law enforcement of South Ossetia has maximally increased the security measures in Tskhinval where an unauthorized meeting was underway. According to different data, from several hundred to a thousand people were in attendance.

"Currently the situation is calm, there are no people in the square. The delegates will meet for an unscheduled session today, so we will continue to control the situation. The increased security measures in the capital remain," he said.

Situation in Tskhinval

Several hundred people gathered in central Tskhinval on Friday following reports of a death of a local resident who had been detained on the previous day on suspicion of assassination attempt on Interior Minister Igor Naniyev. People demanded resignation of the government.

On Friday evening, South Ossetian Prime Minister Erik Pukhayev said he was stepping down due to the demands of the rally participants. The president has not yet accepted his resignation.

The lawmakers were also planning on holding an unscheduled session to discuss the resignation of the government, among other things, But, as TASS was told by the parliament’s press service, the session didn’t take place since the "delegates were also demanding the resignation of the general prosecutor but didn’t reach compromise." After that a group of opposition delegates joined the rally.