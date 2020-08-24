Number of coronavirus cases in Tajikistan exceeds 8,340

DUSHANBE, August 24. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Tajikistan has reached 8,346, with 35 new cases confirmed in the past day, the country’s Ministry of Health and Social Protection said on Monday.

"A total of 8,346 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Tajikistan, including 35 COVID-19 cases confirmed over the past day," it said, adding that the morbidity rate is 0.08% of the country’s population of 9.3 million. The effective reproduction number (Rt), or the average number of people who contract the disease from one infected person, stood at 1.03 for the past eight days.

According to the ministry, one coronavirus-related death was reported in the past day. The overall number of coronavirus-related deaths is 67. As many as 7,142 patients, or 85.5% of the coronavirus cases, have recovered. Eighty-one patients are receiving treatment at hospitals.

The first 15 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Tajikistan on April 30. The epidemic reached its peak in a period from May 15 to 22, when around 200 coronavirus cases were confirmed daily. The coronavirus situation in the country is now stabilizing, with the daily tally being less than 50.

The country has begun to lift the quarantine measures, with non-food markets, shopping centers, hotels, public catering outlets and beauty parlors resuming their work from June 15. However people are requested to wear face masks in public places.