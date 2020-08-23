Protesters move away from Lukashenko’s residence heading for central Minsk

MINSK, August 23. /TASS/. Protesters, who have held several mass rallies in various part of the Belarusian capital city of Minsk on Sunday, approached President Alexander Lukashenko’s residence while walking to the State Flag Square, a TASS correspondent reported from the site.

However they were stopped by riot police forces. The demonstrators opted not to come closer to the police cordons and stopped several meters off them chanting the slogan "Go away!"

After some time, most of the demonstrators set off back to the center of the city.

At a certain moment, a civil helicopter flew over the protesters and landed on the residence’s territory.

By Sunday evening, problems with the internet were reported in the capital city.