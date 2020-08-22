{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
World

Canada considers all options to support the people of Belarus - Foreign Minister

Francois-Philippe Champagne noted Canada's determination to "bring to account those who undermined democratic principles in Belarus" and expressed support for the OSCE's proposals to facilitate dialogue in this country between the government and the opposition

OTTAWA, August 22. /TASS/. The Canadian government is considering all options to support the Belarusian people in their determination to hold new presidential elections, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne wrote on Twitter on Friday.

"We are considering all options to support the people of Belarus in their call for free and fair elections," he said.

Champagne noted Canada's determination to "bring to account those who undermined democratic principles in Belarus" and expressed support for the OSCE's proposals to facilitate dialogue in this country between the government and the opposition.

The Canadian Foreign Minister also said that for the second time this week he had a telephone conversation with the former candidate for the presidency of Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

On August 9, Belarus held its sixth presidential election since declaring independence in 1991. According to the final results of Sunday’s voting, the incumbent president, Alexander Lukashenko, won 80.10% of the vote. His closest rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, scored 10.12% of votes.

Mass protests and clashes with police took place in Minsk and other Belarusian cities after exit poll results were made public. As a result, some 6,000 people were detained, dozens of law enforcers and demonstrators were injured during the first days of protests. Rallies have continued for more than a week. Tikhanovskaya left Belarus in the small hours on August 11 and is now staying in Lithuania.

World
US top diplomat to visit Russia, Lithuania to discuss situation in Belarus - Reuters
According to the source, the purpose of the trips is "to prevent further violence in Belarus or Russian intervention"
Read more
Russia to unveil export version of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter at Army-2020 forum
The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets
Read more
Chinese vaccine produced by Sinopharm to be available in December for $150
On June 23, the third stage of clinical trials began in the United Arab Emirates, after which the vaccine is expected to be registered, according to official data
Read more
Lithuania’s sanctions against Lukashenko proof of interference in Belarusian affairs
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that "now Minsk gets bulletproof evidence of Western interference in Belarusian domestic affairs"
Read more
Plane for Navalny’s possible transportation to Germany bound from Nuremberg
On Thursday morning, the plane carrying the opposition politician made an emergency landing after he suddenly felt under the weather in mid-flight
Read more
Russian Su-30SM fighter scrambled to intercept two NATO planes over Black Sea
The French and UK spy planes were not allowed to violate the Russian state border, according to Russia’s National Defense Control Center
Read more
Tikhanovskaya urges Belarusian workers to carry on with strikes
The opposition leader named the strikes a legal and effective method of fighting
Read more
Navalny remains in serious condition
The Health Ministry of Russia’s Omsk region added that doctors had held telemedicine consultations with leading federal medical centers to determine a treatment strategy
Read more
Kalashnikov group presents new missile weaponry at Army-2020 forum
According to the CEO, works on increasing the Vikhr-1’s range are underway
Read more
Russian ISS astronaut detects a group of UFOs over Southern hemisphere
The spaceman stated that he had informed Russian state space corporation Roscosmos about his findings, also sending the video to the Central Research Institute of Machine Building (TsNIIMash) and the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences
Read more
Opposition figure Alexei Navalny hooked up to ventilator, unconscious, says spokeswoman
Earlier on Thursday, Yarmysh said that the plane carrying the Russian blogger had made an emergency landing in Omsk after be felt unwell
Read more
Putin tells European Council president meddling in Belarus’ affairs is counterproductive
The European Council members following a video conference on August 19 announced plans to impose sanctions against a number of individuals of Belarus following the election in the country
Read more
Coffee shop staff at alleged ‘toxic tea’ spot unaware of Navalny's suspected poisoning
A TASS source earlier said that Russia’s law enforcement agencies were not considering the version that Navalny may have been deliberately poisoned
Read more
Russian general killed, two servicemen wounded in Syria explosion
An improvised roadside bomb exploded 15 km from the city of Deir ez-Zor when a Russian military convoy was returning to its base after a humanitarian mission
Read more
Press review: Belarus protests dying down and Big Pharma fears Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 19
Read more
Beijing dismisses potential US sanctions against Russia and China over Iran as ‘illegal’
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is heading to the UN headquarters in New York on Thursday to inform the Security Council about Washington’s decision to launch the process of reinstating anti-Iranian sanctions, which will come into force in 30 days
Read more
Direct and indirect outside interference observed in Belarus — Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko have been discussing foreign meddling in the domestic affairs of Belarus, the spokesman informed
Read more
Alexei Navalny is in serious condition
Earlier on Thursday, Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said that the plane carrying the Russian blogger had made an emergency landing in Omsk
Read more
US push to reimpose sanctions on Iran can lead to crisis within UNSC — Russian diplomat
The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed that the US had no right to take advantage of the UN Security Council’s authority to achieve its own goals
Read more
Airline affirms Navalny did not eat or drink anything on board Moscow-bound flight
Earlier on Thursday, the plane carrying the opposition politician made an emergency landing after he suddenly felt under the weather in mid-flight
Read more
Lavrov urges Kiev to stop making excuses for not implementing Minsk agreements
Minister noted that the constitutional consolidation of the special status of Donbass is the key to resolving the crisis in Ukraine
Read more
Launch of Russian Amur rocket with reusable stage will cost $22 mln
The cost of launching the rocket without landing the first stage unit and reusing it and without using an upper stage should not exceed $30 mln
Read more
Belarus needs to choose its path on its own, Merkel says
There should be no foreign interference, she added
Read more
No toxins found in Navalny’s system, 'poisoning' version not confirmed at this stage
On Thursday morning, the plane carrying the opposition politician made an emergency landing after he suddenly felt under the weather in mid-flight
Read more
Syria’s SANA news agency reports rocket attack on US base in Deir ez-Zor
Еhe attack targeted a US base near the Conoco oil field controlled by US troops and Kurdish units
Read more
Russia expects prisoner exchange in Afghanistan to be completed soon — diplomat
According to the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, an early launch of intra-Afghan talks is in the interest of both the people of Afghanistan and the country’s foreign partners
Read more
UFO video footage captured by Russian cosmonaut sent for analysis - Roscosmos
Earlier on Wednesday, Russian astronaut Ivan Vagner, who is currently at the ISS, said that he might have detected a group of five unidentified flying objects (UFOs) when shooting a time lapse video
Read more
FSB foils Ukrainian intelligence’s kidnapping plot against Donbass military leader
Read more
Range of Russian EMP weapons increased to 10 km — sources
Фn electromagnetic pulse lasts a fraction of a second and reaches the target almost immediately, travelling with the speed of light
Read more
Washington raises concern over Alexey Navalny
Navalny remains in intensive care at one of the Omsk hospitals
Read more
Putin: Sanctions against Russia can be overcome
Read more
Mexico interested in Russian COVID-19 vaccine - Foreign Ministry
On August 11, Russia was the first to register a coronavirus vaccine, naming it Sputnik V
Read more
Navalny’s plane conducts emergency landing in Omsk over blogger’s suspected poisoning
Russian blogger suspected of having been poisoned, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh claimed
Read more
Kremlin vows should Navalny’s poisoning be confirmed, an investigation will follow
The spokesman refused to comment on the reports of several law enforcement officers arriving at the hospital where Navalny is currently receiving treatment
Read more
Russia to begin vaccination of medics against COVID-19 next week
It will be carried out concurrently with the post-registration trials, according to the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund that financed the research and production of the Sputnik V vaccine
Read more
Ukraine quits seven CIS civil aviation agreements
Read more
Lukashenko accuses US and Europe of orchestrating Belarusian protests
The incumbent president noted that Western states are trying to play the Belarusian card against Russia, calling Belarus "the only remaining link" in the "Baltic-Black Sea corridor," which includes three Baltic states, Ukraine and Belarus
Read more
Lukashenko reappoints Roman Golovchenko as Belarusian PM
All members of the previous government have retained their positions in the new government
Read more
Press review: Navalny’s alleged poisoning and global prospects for Russia’s Covid vaccine
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, August 21
Read more
Belarus army to hold large-scale drills on August 28-31
The exercises will be directed by the Western Operational Command’s chief, according to the top brass
Read more
Navalny in no condition to be transported, says press secretary
On Thursday morning, the plane carrying the opposition politician made an emergency landing after he suddenly felt under the weather in mid-flight
Read more
Belarusian opposition ready for contacts with Russia
On August 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Belarusian election was not perfect, stressing that the Belarusian leadership admits that
Read more
Russia to unveil its newest Hermes missile system during Army-2020 forum
Hermes has an autonomous missile guidance system of the fire-and-forget type
Read more
Criminal case opened against Belarusian opposition for attempt to seize power
Commenting on the setting up of the Coordination Council by a group of Belarusian citizens, the country's prosecutor general said that the creation of such bodies is unlawful
Read more
Navalny’s condition may be caused by metabolic disorder, doctor says
Traces of a "dangerous substance" mentioned earlier by the representatives of the blogger’s anti-corruption foundation were present not in the blogger’s body but on his skin and clothes, according to the chief physician
Read more
Lukashenko orders defense ministry to track NATO forces movement in Poland, Lithuania
Read more
Russian defense firm to feature latest ABM launcher at Army-2020 forum
The Army-2020 international military and technical forum will run on August 23-29
Read more
Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine trials reveal no serious side effects
According to the developer, the most common side effects are pain in the injection spot, hypothermia in some volunteers and headache
Read more
Latest heavy flamethrowers to arrive for Russian troops by year-end
The effort to develop the nuclear, chemical and biological protection troops that will be armed with TOS-2 heavy flamethrowers remains a major area of the Armed Forces’ activity, according the defense chief
Read more
Russian cosmonauts face no threat after air leak at orbital outpost
A source earlier told TASS that sensors in the Russian segment of the ISS registered an air leak at the space station
Read more
Press review: Moscow slams EU’s meddling in Belarus and global corporations exit China
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 20th
Read more