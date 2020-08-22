US top diplomat to visit Russia, Lithuania to discuss situation in Belarus - Reuters

WASHINGTON, August 22. /TASS/. US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun is going to visit Russia and Lithuania in the near future to discuss the situation in Belarus, Reuters reported on Friday, citing sources.

One source, a former senior U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Biegun was expected to leave in the coming days for Moscow and the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, Reuters said.

According to another source, the purpose of the trips is "to prevent further violence in Belarus or Russian intervention."

"I would guess the administration is trying to dissuade Moscow from either intervening on its own or using its influence with Lukashenko to encourage him to have a (more) violent crackdown," the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The US Department of State did not respond to TASS’ request to confirm the information on Biegun’s coming visit.