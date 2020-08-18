Special Tribunal on Lebanon rules Selim Ayyash guilty in ex-PM Rafik Hariri murder case

HAGUE, August 18. /TASS/. The Special Tribunal on Lebanon ruled Selim Ayyash, tied to the Shia Hezbollah movement, guilty on all charges in the case of the assassination of Rafik Hariri, former Prime Minister of Lebanon. The ruling was announced by presiding judge David Re.

Ayyash was charged with a terror attack, a conspiracy to conduct a terror attack, an intentional murder, including one of Rafik Haririr, and attempts of an intended murder.

The three other defendants - Hassan Merhi, Hussain Uneisi and Asaad Sabra - were fully exonerated. They were suspected of conspiracy to conduct a terror attack and participation in the intentional murders and attempted murders.

The Special Tribunal on Lebanon has been established in 2007, on the UN Security Council decision, to bring people, involved in the February 14, 2005, Beirut attack, which killed 22 people, including Hariri, and injured 226 more.