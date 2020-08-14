Lukashenko: protests orchestrated from abroad, criminals involved

MINSK, August 14. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that protests in the country are orchestrated from abroad and involve criminal elements.

"Today we can see absolutely clearly what is happening," the news agency BelTA quotes Lukashenko as saying. "Today we can see the actors. As we said before, the instigators and organizers of all this are people from abroad. In the first ranks there are people with a criminal past - mind you, with a significant criminal past. And then there are our people - kids and not kids anymore."