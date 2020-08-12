US put to a vote draft UNSC resolution on Iran - source

UNITED NATIONS, August 13. /TASS/. The US have put to a vote at the UN Security Council a draft resolution on prolonging the arms embargo against Iran, a source in the UN told TASS on Wednesday, adding that the date of the vote will be determined by the council’s president.

"The US has put the document in blue. The date of the vote will be determined by the president of the council (in August, Indonesia holds the UNSC presidency - TASS)," the source said.

Since March, the voting is held in written form due to the remote work of the council. After the voting process begins, the countries have 24 hours to send their decision to members of the UN Secretariat, after which the UN Security Council president announces the results of the vote.