Russian Emergencies Ministry’s hospital in Beirut receives over 500 patients

BEIRUT, August 12. /TASS/. Doctors of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s airmobile hospital in Beirut have received more than 500 patients since the beginning of its work on August 6, chief of the ministry’s taskforce in Lebanon Sergei Vorontsov told reporters on Wednesday.

"The hospital has received more than 500 people. The laboratory of [Russia’s sanitary watchdog - TASS] Rospotrebnadzor has conducted more than 490 coronavirus tests. The Emergencies Ministry’s psychologists have provided assistance to 52 people, including 13 children," he said.