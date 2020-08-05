Death toll in Beirut explosion tops 100

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. More than 100 people were killed in the blast in Beirut, Sky News Arabia TV channel reported on Wednesday citing the Lebanese Red Cross.

According to the report, more than 4,000 people were injured.

Earlier reports put the death toll at 78.

A powerful blast rocked the Beirut seaport district on August 4, sending a shockwave that ripped through residential areas of the Lebanese capital. The shockwave destroyed and damaged dozens of buildings and cars. According to local authorities, the blast was caused by the detonation of 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, stored in the port after being confiscated by the customs services in 2015. Since Wednesday, a two-week state of emergency has been in place in the Lebanese capital, which was declared a disaster-stricken city. The authorities announced that Wednesday would be a national day of mourning.