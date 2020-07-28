Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 226,000 in past day — WHO

GENEVA, July 28. /TASS/. More than 226,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on July 28, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 16.34 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on July 28, as many as 16,341,920 novel coronavirus cases and 650,805 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 226,783 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 4,153.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 8,728,962. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 118,828 and the number of deaths - by 2,212 and reached 339,651.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 3,261,042 and the number of fatalities is 210,897. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 26,311 and the number of deaths - by 368.

Southeast Asia has 1,838,380 cases and 41,366 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 52,235 and the number of deaths - by 751.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (4,209,509), Brazil (2,419,091), India (1,483,156), Russia (823,515), South Africa (452,530), Mexico (390,516), Peru (384,797), Chile (347,923), the United Kingdom (300,115), and Iran (293,606).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.