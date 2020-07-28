Kremlin holds back assessments on Belarusian presidential campaign

"The election has not taken place yet. We do not provide assessments of the electoral campaign. We do not meddle in our closest ally’s internal affairs and will not do that in the future," he told journalists.

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russia does not meddle in the Belarusian presidential campaign and provides no assessments, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Peskov underscored that Belarus, the Union State, and further integration processes both within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as on the bilateral level, are important for Russia.

"Of course, we hold those Belarusian representatives who reciprocate in high regard, as well as those who advocate further deepening of our allied relations," the spokesman said.

The presidential election in Belarus will take place on August 9. On July 14, the Central Electoral Commission registered five presidential candidates, including incumbent president Alexander Lukashenko. Two challengers - Viktor Babariko and Alexander Tsepkalo - were denied registration.

Representatives of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe stated that they will not be able to observe the election. Instead, CIS representatives will observe the election.