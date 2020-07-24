Over 30 Russian sailors on board ship in South Korea’s Busan diagnosed with COVID-19

TASS, July 24. At least 32 crew members of a Russian fishing vessel stationed in the port of South Korea’s Busan have tested positive for COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Yonhap news agency informed on Friday citing local health officials.

According to the agency, out of 94 crew on board the vessel, 62 have tested negative for COVID-19. It is reported that in the past 2 months, South Korean officials have documented 78 cases of COVID-19 on eight ships sailing under a Russian flag.

On July 17, the Russian Consulate in South Korea informed that 22 crewmembers of Russian ships located at the Busan port had been diagnosed with coronavirus. The diplomats urged Russian nationals in the area to follow the anti-coronavirus safety measures.

Currently, South Korea has documented a total of 13,979 cases of COVID-19 and 298 deaths. Since the start of the epidemic in the country, 12,817 people have recovered from the disease.