Serbia getting ready for second wave of coronavirus in November, says president

He said the country was planning to build two hospitals for coronavirus patients by that time

BELGRADE, July 7./TASS/. Serbia is getting ready for a second wave of coronavirus, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday, adding that it is expected in November.

"It is necessary to vaccinate two million people against flu - medical workers, military, police officers, a sizable part of pensioners and all chronically ill people," President Vucic said. "We are expecting the strongest wave of coronavirus in November, we must not allow it to coincide with the flu," the president stressed.

He said the country was planning to build two hospitals for coronavirus patients by that time. "Of course, we cannot build as quickly as the Chinese do, but two hospitals will be built within three months," he pledged. President Vucic also announced on Tuesday that a curfew would be imposed in the capital city. "The situation in Belgrade is critical, and it is alarming in four other cities. From tomorrow, a ban on public gatherings of more than five people is imposed, as well as a long curfew from Friday until Monday," the president said in his address to the nation.

According to President Vucic, over 4,000 people are currently infected in the country, and hospitals of Belgrade and major cities are overwhelmed.

The number of coronavirus infections in Serbia increased by 299 in the past 24 hours to reach 16,719, while the number of coronavirus-related fatalities climbed to 330, the national health ministry said Tuesday.

Overall, 455,604 people were tested nationwide. Serbia’s death rate stands at 1.97%.

