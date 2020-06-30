Russia calls for building up assistance to Syria on basis in international law

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Moscow calls for continuing and building up humanitarian assistance to Syrians without preliminary conditions and on the basis of international law, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said on Tuesday at the IV Brussels Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region.

"We call for mobilization of comprehensive humanitarian assistance to all those in need in Syria’s entire territory, without politicization, discrimination and preliminary conditions," he said. "Humanitarian assistance to all Syrians must be continued and increased in line with the norms and principles of international humanitarian law, including United Nations General Assembly Resolution 46/182, i.e. in coordination with the Syrian government."

The Russian senior diplomat expressed the hope that the joint UN humanitarian convoy to Idlib across the contact lines that had originally been planned for April 20 would finally be sent soon. "The cross-border mechanism that was established in 2014 as an emergency and temporary measure no longer corresponds to either the current situation on the ground or norms of international humanitarian law," Vershinin stressed.

He noted that the process of the return of Syrian refugees has been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic and closure of borders. "But now, refugees from Lebanon are already arriving in Syria. The process of the return of internally displaced persons has never stopped," he said. "These people need support and help in the implementation of their legal right to voluntary and safe return to their homes. It is necessary to help all those who want to return to Syria rather than try to make them stay where they are, the more so as these countries have been bearing this burden for too long.".