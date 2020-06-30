Trial of police officers charged in George Floyd’s death to begin next March — TV

NEW YORK, June 30. /TASS/. The trial into the case of at least one police officer, charged in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis (Minnesota), will begin in March 2021, NBC reported citing Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill.

He said the first session has been scheduled for March 8, 2021. However, it is yet unclear whether the four officers will be tried jointly or separately.

Widespread unrest has engulfed many US states over the death of George Floyd, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck and choked him to death during his arrest. On May 26, all officers involved in the deadly arrest were fired.

On May 29, the policeman in question, Derek Chauvin, was arrested on third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges. However, on June 3, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison upped the charge against Chauvin to second-degree murder. The three other officers involved in the fatal incident - J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao - were arrested as well and are facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.