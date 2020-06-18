Pandemic couldn’t halt Russian-Ethiopian business ties, says envoy

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Economic cooperation between Russia and Ethiopia did not cease during the pandemic, and both sides are maintaining their working relationship, Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu Aargau said in his interview with TASS.

As the diplomat mentioned, the Russian-Ethiopian relationship is in good shape, as the leaders of the two countries discussed in a "telephone conversation very recently." The envoy noted that "economic relation[s] with Russia during the pandemic" are still continuing, and so are their business connections. He pointed out that "Ethiopian Airlines cargos flights" operated "two times a week bringing the cargoes from Africa to Russia, from Russia to Africa," he said. According to him, the embassy organized an online business forum, where 6,000 people from both countries participated.

The Ethiopian ambassador highlighted the cultural sphere of cooperation. Dialogue between Russia and Ethiopia, he stressed, is built on strong ties, symbolized by the great Russian poet Alexander Pushkin. He emphasized that: "Alexander Pushkin is also much loved in Ethiopia. [His figure] is a bond between the two nations."

The diplomat added that the Day of Russian Language held on June 6 is also regularly celebrated in Ethiopia. "We celebrate the day with Russian friends, students, professors, African members of the Ethiopian community. This year it is difficult to meet physically but we watched online celebration of Pushkin on Russian Language Day. It was very fantastic," the envoy said.