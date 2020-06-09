IT company from India hacked 10,000 accounts of politicians, investors, reports say

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. IT company from India, BellTroX InfoTech Services, provided hacker services and helped its clients to hack over 10,000 emails of politicians and investors around the world over the course of seven years, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing former employees of the company.

According to the report, the company began its operations in 2013. For seven years, it hacked accounts of government officials of European and Latin American nations; American investors and human rights groups, as well as representatives of judicial systems of France and South Africa.

According to Reuters, the company sent scamming emails to victims, posing as their colleagues or relatives, to find out their passwords. Some requests were designed to resemble Facebook authorization dialogue.

The news agency was unable to find out names of the company’s clients or determine how many hacks were successful. The company CEO Sumit Gupta told Reuters that the company does not engage in illegal activities. According to Gupta, BellTrox provides tech assistance to private detectives, who themselves provide credentials to access other people’s accounts.

"I didn't help them access anything, I just helped them with downloading the mails and they provided me all the details," he told Reuters. "I am not aware how they got these details but I was just helping them with the technical support."

The US law enforcement has initiated an investigation into the company’s activities. In 2015, US already charged BellTrox of hacker attacks after two US investment companies admitted that they used its services to hack accounts of marketing specialists. At the time, Gupta was deemed a fugitive. The US Ministry of Justice refused to comment on the current state of the case.