Around 114 law enforcement officers injured in Washington riots

WASHINGTON, June 5. /TASS/. Injuries of varying severity as a result of the unrest in the US capital, were inflicted upon 114 employees of various US security agencies, including special services, US Attorney general William Barr announced during a press conference.

"From Saturday until today, the lion’s share of these injuries came over the weekend, there were 114 injuries to law enforcement, most of those to federal agents and inflicted right around the White House. There were 22 hospitalizations and most of those were serious head injuries or concussions that required monitoring and treatment," Barr said.

Widespread unrest has engulfed many US states over the death of an African-American Minneapolis man named George Floyd, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck and choked him to death during his arrest. On May 26, all officers involved in the deadly arrest were fired. On May 29, the policeman in question, Derek Chauvin, was arrested on third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges. However, on June 3, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison upped the charge against Chauvin to second-degree murder. The three other officers involved in the fatal incident were arrested as well and are now facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder. To counter the riots, local law enforcement is often supported by the National Guard. Curfew was enacted in a number of cities, including New York.