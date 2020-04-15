Coronavirus death toll in Canada exceeds 1,000

OTTAWA, April 15. /TASS/. The death toll from coronavirus-associated illnesses and complications in Canada has reached 1,006, CTV television channel reported on Wednesday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country exceeded 28,200, while over 8,900 people recovered. Most fatalities were reported in Quebec province (487).

The first coronavirus case in Canada was registered on January 15. Twelve out of thirteen Canadian provinces have been affected, with an exception of Nunavut.

Many Canadian provinces declared state of emergency over coronavirus outbreak. On March 21, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not rule out that a nationwide state of emergency may be declared in the country.

