Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan nears 6,400

ISLAMABAD, April 15. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan grew by 516 in the past day and reached 6,383, the country's government reported on Wednesday.

In the past day, the number of those recovered increased by 68 and reached 1,446 in total. At least 111 people died from coronavirus-related illnesses and complications.

A total of 73,439 coronavirus tests have been administered in the country, including 3,280 in the past day.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 126,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 485,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.