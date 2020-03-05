China ready to provide assistance to countries hit by coronavirus, says senior diplomat

BEIJING, March 5. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities are ready to provide effective assistance to the countries that were the hardest hit by the novel coronavirus, Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu told a news conference on Thursday.

"We are ready to provide all possible assistance to the countries that have faced a difficult situation due to the spread of pneumonia," the diplomat pledged.

Ma Zhaoxu said that the Chinese government would bolster partnership with other nations on the track of medicine and pharmaceutics, including in order to develop an efficient vaccine against the novel coronavirus. Beijing will keep the problem in the focus of its attention, ensuring full transparency in efforts to combat the disease, the senior diplomat emphasized.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in more than 70 other countries, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

In China, about 3,000 fatalities have been reported, and more than 52,000 patients have recovered. The total number of coronavirus cases is about 80,000.