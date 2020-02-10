Two drone attacks on Russian Hmeymim base in Syria repelled by Pantsyr air defense systems

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Two drone attacks on Russia’ airbase at Syria’s Hmeymin were repelled by the base’s Pantsyr missile defense system in the evening on February 9. No one was hurt, Major General Yuri Borenkov, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Monday.

"The first attack from the northeastern direction was repelled the Panstyr-S missiles at a distance of two kilometers from the airbase. An aerial target approaching the base from the northwestern direction (from the Mediterranean) in the second attack was downed at a distance of six kilometers of from the base," he said. "No one was hurt. No material damage was done."

According to Borenkov, the attack was staged after dark on February 9. Now, the base is operating in routinely.

On behalf of the Russian reconciliation center, the Russian general called on militants’ commanders to stop provocations and embark on a path of peaceful settlement in the areas under their control.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.