Turkey tells Russia attacks on its observation stations in Syria’s Idlib must stop

ANKARA, February 10. /TASS/. Turkey demands Syrian government troops stop attacks on Turkish observation stations in Syria’s Idlib governorate, Anadolu agency said on Monday after Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin’s talks with the visiting Russian delegation led by Russian president’s special envoy for Syrian settlement Alexander Lavrentyev.

According to the agency, during the contacts Ankara resolutely condemned the attack on the Turkish observation station in Idlib by "the regime."

Turkey’s presidential Justice and Development Party spokesman Omer Celik said earlier in the day that the talks in Ankara had yielded no concrete results so far and they talks were continued.

Russian and Turkish officials are holding talks in Ankara following a worsening of the situation in Syria’s Idlib. After the first round of talks on February 8 it was decided to continue contacts this week.

As the Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier, the Russian and Turkish military had made another attempt to introduce ceasefire, but the terrorists merely stepped up their attacks. As a result Russian and Turkish military specialists were killed. The Syrian army took countermeasures against the extremists to gain control of the city of Saraqib in the east of the province.

Apart from that, Turkish soldiers have come under fire from the Syrian government army twice in the past eight days. Ten soldiers and three civilian personnel were killed.

Idlib is the only large Syrian region that is still controlled by illegal armed groups. A norther de-escalation zone was set up in Idlib in 2017 to give shelter to militants and their families who were reluctant to voluntarily surrender arms in Eastern Ghouta and in Syria’s southern regions. Twelve Turkish observation stations are operating in the Idlib governorate.