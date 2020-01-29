Carriers cancelling flights to China amid growing concern about coronavirus

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The number of international carriers suspending flights to different regions of China is rapidly growing. Besides, some carriers had to cancel flights via transit routes since Chinese tourists are canceling flights abroad. Many companies, including Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot and S7 suggest that passengers return flight tickets to China with the date of departure before the second decade of February. Earlier, some airlines started canceling flights on a massive scale to Chinese Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. Meanwhile, from January 23, the Chinese authorities themselves suspended the activity of the airport and railway terminals of the city.

Read also World Athletics in close cooperation with WHO on 2020 World Indoor Championship in Nanjing

On Wednesday, Russia’s Ural Airlines announced that it was suspending direct flights to certain European countries due to the spread of the virus. This measure will include destinations with traditionally big numbers of organized tourists from China — Yekaterinburg-Munich, Yekaterinburg-Paris and Yekaterinburg-Rome. The Urals Association of Tourism notes that the suspension of flights to Rome, Munich and Paris won’t tell on the flow of tourists from the Urals since those flights were mainly servicing passengers from China, and the quota for a free sale of tickets was meager. Earlier, the carrier suspended flights from Yekaterinburg and Tyumen to Chinese Hainan Island. Also, flights between Xian and Ordos and the Urals city of Yekaterinburg will be suspended from February 7. Earlier this week, Russia’s Azur Air, Nordwind and iFly suspended charter flights to China. Some countries, including Georgia and Kazakhstan, have decided to fully stop flights to China. Regular direct flights connect Georgia’s Tbilisi and Urumqi three times a week. Kazakhstan suspends the issuing of visas to Chinese nationals and regular flights to China starting from February 3. British Airways also reported on Wednesday that it is suspending flights to China. Finnair has canceled several flights to the People’s Republic of China. China’s carrier Nine Air has canceled one and is considering cancelling one more flight between Russian Vladivostok and the city of Yiwu. Last week, another carrier, Nord Star, stopped carrying Russian tourists to Sanya (China). The US administration is also considering a temporary ban on all flights from China to the US, CNBC reported on Tuesday referring to its sources. According to the El Periodico newspaper, Spanish Iberia is also looking into suspension of direct flights to Shanghai.

Read also Pneumonia epidemic sparked by coronavirus reported in Beijing, health authority reports