China welcomes Russia’s initiative to hold summit of UNSC permanent members

"Global instability and uncertainty are increasing, while multilateralism and the role of the United Nations are facing clear challenges," the statement reads. "China supports Russia’s initiative to hold a summit of the UNSC permanent members and is ready to maintain contact and coordinate activities with Russia and other permanent members of the UN Security Council," Hua Chunying added.

BEIJING, January 24. /TASS/. Beijing welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative to hold a summit of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council in 2020, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a statement.

Putin, while addressing the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem on Thursday, suggested that Russia, China, the United States, France and the United Kingdom hold a summit to discuss global issues. According to the Russian leader, the five founding members of the United Nations need to set an example of how to preserve peace.

Putin pointed out that the summit could take place in a place that the leaders found convenient. He stated that Russia was ready for this kind of serious conversation and planned to immediately send messages on the matter to other four permanent members of the UN Security Council. Putin highlighted the importance of holding such a meeting in 2020, which marks 75 years since the end of World War II and the creation of the United Nations.