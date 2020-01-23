Putin arrives in Bethlehem from Jerusalem

BETHLEHEM, January 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has completed his visit to Israel and has now arrived in Palestine. Bethlehem will host talks between the Russian leader and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov thinks that the upcoming talks will concentrate on various issues both bilateral ones and the situation in the Middle East with an emphasis placed on the prospects of the Israeli-Palestinian settlement. He recalled Moscow’s position supporting Palestinians’ legitimate aspirations, including the right to a national independent state. The talks between Putin and Abbas will be held in the presidential palace.