UN expects Libya’s Sarraj and Haftar to take part in conference in Berlin — spokesperson

THE UNITED NATIONS, January 14. /TASS/. The United Nations expects the highest level of participation of the Libyan parties at an international conference in Berlin scheduled for January 19, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, told a briefing on Tuesday.

"We would expect the highest level of participation, but I think, since the Germans are organizing, you may want to ask them, as well," Dujarric said when asked whether Prime Minister of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj and Libyan National Army (LNA) Commander Khalifa Haftar would take part.

"We, obviously, continue to urge the Libyan parties to continue to adhere to the ceasefire that was supposed to begin on 12 January," he added.

Germany plans to organize an international conference on ways to settle the conflict in Libya on January 19. The press service of the German government said on Tuesday the conference would be attended by delegates from Russia, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Turkey, Egypt, Algeria, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of the Congo, as well as representatives from the United Nations, the European Union and the Arab League. It also confirmed that both Sarraj and Haftar had been invited.