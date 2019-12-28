Austrian president receives invitation to attend Victory Day Parade in Moscow

VIENNA, December 28. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Vienna has handed over the invitation to attend the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on 9 May 2020 to Asutrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, Russian Ambassador Dmitry Lyublinsky said on Friday at the New Year reception at the Russian Embassy in Austria.

"We have handed over [Russian President] Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin's invitation to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen to attend celebrations in Moscow on May 9. The 75th anniversary of the Victory will define our work to a large extent next year. We are preparing for this," Lyublinsky said.

The Austrian president's administration confirmed to TASS that they received the invitation to attend the Victory Day Parade in Moscow. "The president received the invitation from Moscow. We will timely announce the president's possible participation," spokesperson for the Austrian president Reinhardt Pickl-Herk said.

The parade celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War will be held in Moscow on 9 May 2020. Earlier reports said that Russia sent invitations to attend the event to heads of SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) countries and European leaders.