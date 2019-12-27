No response yet from Trump, Kim Jong-un on attending Victory Day in Moscow — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The Kremlin has not yet received responses from US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the invitations to take part in Moscow celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"No response from Trump yet. No response [from Kim Jong-un] yet either," Peskov told reporters.

"There are still no response from some [people who were invited], but all invitations were sent, and we already have a very representative delegation, so it will be a very important event," he added.

Peskov did not clarify whether Russian President Vladimir Putin invited his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky to celebrations of the 75th Victory Day anniversary and whether a telegram will be sent to Zelensky on New Year and Christmas. "I need to clarify this," the Kremlin spokesman said.